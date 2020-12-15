Man accused of killing Helen Harrion in 2014 ruled unfit for trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of murder victim Ruth Helen Harrion will have to wait longer for closure in the case. On Tuesday, a judge ruled the suspect in the case, Alonzo Stewart, was unfit for trial.

Stewart was charged with capital murder in Harrion’s death. The 67-year-old was found dead at her Jackson home in July 2014. The suspect has been under evaluation and has received treatment at Mississippi State Hospital.

Harrion’s daughter, Angela, said she’s been frustrated with the process of the case and is tired of waiting for justice.

“We haven’t had any from any side; from the civil case, from the criminal case. We’re all waiting and it’s just unfair. It’s unfair. My mother went through hell. She went through a lot of things. And for us to still be waiting for the person to do the right thing, it’s not right. It’s not right,” she said.

Judge Wintson Kidd said the doctors treating Stewart will be subpoenaed in the case. A new hearing will be scheduled for a later time.

