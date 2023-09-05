JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to the death of his stepfather in Vancleave.

Jackson County deputies said Aaron Haylock, who was wanted for capital murder, was arrested on Monday, September 4 at Martin Luther King Park on Highway 57.

Investigators said Haylock severely injured his stepfather, 60-year-old Douglas Arguelles, inside a home on Sunday, September 3.

Deputies said Arguelles identified Haylock as the suspect. He later died at the hospital.

Haylock is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond. His initial court appearance is pending.