JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing two women in 2015 is expected to appear in court on Monday, November 18.

Zebulum James faces multiple charges, including murder.

The former Jackson State University is accused of killing Suzanne Hogan at a Jackson gas station Kristy Mitchell in a Ridgeland restaurant parking lot.

The crime spree happened on November 19, 2015.