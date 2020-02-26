Man accused of killing Wendy’s coworker awaiting initial hearing

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing his coworker at a Wendy’s in Pearl is still awaiting his initial hearing.

Edward McWilliams’ attorney requested that all matters of the case be handled by the county. The Rankin County Circuit Clerk will be in charge of scheduling his initial appearance.

McWilliams, 42, of Richland is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 25-year-old Herbert Redmond of Jackson. The incident happened on February 20.

McWilliams is being held at the Rankin County Detention Center without bond. Investigators said he is a convicted felon that served time in the Mississippi Department of Corrections for armed robbery and manslaughter.