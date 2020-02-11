Man accused of online threats against Mississippi drug agent

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man is accused of using Facebook to declare “war” on law officers, and posting the home address of a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agent and making references to the law officer’s family members.

A federal complaint filed this months says Christopher Casey Cook made threats against the officer as part of an ongoing feud he had with police and prosecutors. Authorities say he wrote that Facebook is “the great equalizer.” He’s also accused of making references to “the Dixie Mafia” and writing that “I’m coming and hell is coming with me.”

An attorney for Cook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.