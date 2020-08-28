Man accused of shooting at Madison County deputies indicted on attempted murder charges

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of kidnapping a person, then attempting to kill six Madison County deputies has been indicted on several charges.

According to Madison County Circuit Clerk, Edgar Egbert has been indicted for attempted first degree murder, kidnapping and felony evasion.

In September 2019, Egbert attempted to flee from authorities during a high speed chase. Investigators said he shot responding officer, Deputy Brad Sullivan, in the head.

Sullivan was hospitalized for three months and faced a near-death experience before recovering.

