JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a man for shooting into an occupied car. Police said he injured his ex-girlfriend, a man and a small child.

Willie Mayes, 31, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on Ford Avenue near Capitol Street this past weekend. The victims have non life-threatening injuries.

Mayes was captured with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.