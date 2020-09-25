Man accused of shooting grandmother in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his grandmother in the abdomen Friday morning.

Sheriff Martin Pace said his department received a call about the shooting around 8:30 a.m. The sheriff and the deputies responded to the victim’s home in the 9700 block of U.S. 61 S. in the Yokena Community.

Investigators found the victim, 71, with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Pace said the victim identified the shooter as her 25-year-old grandson, who lived nearby.

Deputies arrested the grandson about 20 minutes later. They also recovered a firearm.

The grandmother was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. There’s no word on her condition.

Sheriff Pace said the motive for the shooting is unclear, but investigators are working to find out what led up to it. The suspect and the victim’s names are not being released until other family members are notified.

