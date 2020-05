WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Vicksburg Daily News, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly shot his sister in the head.

The shooting happened at a camper park on Tiffintown Road in Bovina.

Investigators said the suspect ran away from the scene. They have not released his identity.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition.