JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a man for stabbing and kidnapping his male partner.

Derrick Taylor, 22, has been charged with domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Police said Taylor held his male partner against his will and stabbed him with a knife. The incident happened on Thursday, April 9, in the 2800 block of Woodside Drive.

Investigators said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.