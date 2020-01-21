Man accused of stealing auto parts in Brandon

News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing automobile parts from a local business.

The incident happened on January 16, 2020. Investigators obtained surveillance video from the business and put out a suspect vehicle description.

Later that night, an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description, traveling on Highway 80. The officer arrested 23-year-old David Lee Alexander after a traffic stop.

Alexander is charged with grand larceny. He is being held at the Rankin County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Alexander is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories