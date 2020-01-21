Man accused of stealing auto parts in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing automobile parts from a local business.

The incident happened on January 16, 2020. Investigators obtained surveillance video from the business and put out a suspect vehicle description.

Later that night, an officer spotted a vehicle matching that description, traveling on Highway 80. The officer arrested 23-year-old David Lee Alexander after a traffic stop.

Alexander is charged with grand larceny. He is being held at the Rankin County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Alexander is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.