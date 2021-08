MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police are working to identify the man who allegedly stole a vehicle that belongs to the City of McComb.

Investigators said the man stole a white 2003 Ford F150 from the parking lot of Zoning around 3:30 a.m. on August 2. The vehicle’s tag number is G24879.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the McComb Police Department at 601-684-3214 or Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810.