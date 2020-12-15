Man accused of strangling girlfriend after fight in Vicksburg

Brandon Johnson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man on charges of burglary and aggravated assault on Monday, December 14.

Investigators said Brandon Johnson, 34, forced his way into a home on Elizabeth Circle on Saturday, December 12. Once inside, he allegedly strangled his girlfriend after an argument.

Johnson appeared in court before Judge Angela Carpenter. His bond was set at $100,000, and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

