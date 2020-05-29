Breaking News
Man arrested after body found in Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Marion County deputies arrested a suspect after a body was found inside a home on Thursday.

Investigators said deputies received a call about a death around 9:50 p.m. When officers arrived to the home on Carroll Loop, they found the body of 57-year-old Jimmy Peak.

According to Sheriff Berkley Hall, deputies learned about a possible suspect while at the scene. They later spotted the suspect’s vehicle. An attempt was made to stop the suspect, which led to a short manhunt in the area of Carroll Loop.

A K-9 unit arrived at the scene after midnight and helped locate the suspect, 32-year-old Samuel Dathan Peak, just before 12:30 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

Jimmy Peak’s cause of death is pending an autopsy. Deputies said they’re investigating the case as a homicide.

