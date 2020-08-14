Man arrested after fleeing from Vicksburg police

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged with one count possession of a controlled substance and felony eluding appeared in court on Friday, August 14.
Keyaundre Fultz, 23, was arrested on Thursday by Vicksburg police as part of a narcotics investigation that started at the beginning of the month.
According to investigators, narcotics officers attempted to stop a vehicle driving by Fultz on Washington Street on August 7. Police said he fled, eventually jumping out of his car on Forrest Street. Officers found a felony amount of Hydrocodone tablets in the vehicle.
A warrant was issued for Fultz, and he was later taken into custody at the police department. His bond was set at $215,000.
LATEST STORIES:
- WIC prepares to transition into online operations
- Lawmaker: Trump’s executive order to prevent evictions has ‘no force of law’
- White House releases new report; President used Defense Production Act nearly 80 times to combat pandemic
- Inmate serving life for murder dies at Parchman hospital
- Southern Miss-Tennessee Tech football game canceled