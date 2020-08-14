Man arrested after fleeing from Vicksburg police

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged with one count possession of a controlled substance and felony eluding appeared in court on Friday, August 14.

Keyaundre Fultz, 23, was arrested on Thursday by Vicksburg police as part of a narcotics investigation that started at the beginning of the month.

According to investigators, narcotics officers attempted to stop a vehicle driving by Fultz on Washington Street on August 7. Police said he fled, eventually jumping out of his car on Forrest Street. Officers found a felony amount of Hydrocodone tablets in the vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Fultz, and he was later taken into custody at the police department. His bond was set at $215,000.

LATEST STORIES: