Man arrested after police find him naked inside chicken coop

WEST MONROE, La. — A Monroe man has been arrested after police say they found him inside of a chicken coop in his birthday suit.

According to arrest reports for 37-year-old Jeffery Falls, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 1200 block of West Olive Street in reference to a naked man tearing up a chicken coop.

When deputies arrived, they found a bare Falls sitting inside and cleaning the floor of a chicken coop. Deputies advised that the two chickens were out roaming during the incident.

The victim told officers that some of his plants of the front porch were also damaged. He also stated that he did not know Falls and did not want him there.

When questioned, Falls allegedly told police that he had done “way too much meth” and that while he was hallucinating the door to a vehicle was not answering him when he would talk to it.

Falls was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespassing, and Disturbing the Peace. His bond was set at $900.

Falls did not have a mugshot at the time of publication.