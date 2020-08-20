Man arrested after shooting dog in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man for allegedly shooting a dog on Wednesday, August 19.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as Mantreal West, 23, by the dog’s owner. Investigators said West admitted to shooting the dog and gave deputies the gun he used. They determined the gun was reported stolen from Louisiana.

Deputies said West was a convicted felon, which led to a search warrant for his home and an affidavit for his arrest for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm was issued.

When deputies went to serve the arrest warrants, they said West ran away from the scene. After a manhunt throughout the Broadmoor area, deputies arrested West in a drainage area in a neighbor’s backyard.

Investigators said they also found five more firearms hidden in a wooded area behind West’s home.

West is being held at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on no bond until he appears in court. The owner of the dog said he will file animal cruelty charges against West.

