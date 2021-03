EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after four people were injured during a shooting on Sunday, March 7.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. during a child’s birthday party at an apartment complex on Wallace Drive. According to officials, the victims include a two-year-old child, two females and a male.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jaylein Wallace around 4:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting is under investigation.