Man arrested and charged with aggravated assault

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)-A 28-year-old man is now arrested and charged with aggravated assault after his neighbor requested him to turn down his music.

Police were called on the scene to respond to a noise complaint at an apartment complex on June 4 around 10:10 p.m at an apartment complex on Springdale Road at Willow Brook.

It was reported that a woman who lived at the complex had requested Cornelius Henderson to turn down his music.

The confrontation escalated quickly between Henderson and the unidentified woman, in which Henderson began assaulting the woman with a knife.

After attacking the woman, Henderson barricaded himself inside his apartment.

The following morning, Clinton Police Department with the assistance from the Metro SWAT team responded to make contact with Henderson.

Police made entry into the apartment around 2:00 a.m. to secure Henderson and he was taken to the Clinton Police Department.

The female victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

