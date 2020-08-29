Man arrested, charged for shooting brother at Vicksburg apartment

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with aggravated assault for shooting his brother in the neck Friday night in Vicksburg.

The incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. at The Pitts Apartments located on Washington Street.

When the officers arrived, they found victim Clarence Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He was immediately transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Witnesses said the suspect was victim’s brother, Anthony Jackson, was still on scene upon police arrival and was arrested.

Anthony Jackson has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He is on a $25,000.00 bond.

