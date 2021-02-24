Man arrested, charged with possession of narcotics in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for possession of narcotics.

On Monday February 22, officers responded to the 1000 block of Highway 15 regarding an unresponsive male inside of a vehicle. Once on the scene, medical personnel and officers were able to revive the individual after it was determined that he was suffering from complications that were related to opioids. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released the following morning.

Investigators gathered information from the original call, and they were able to identify an individual involved in the purchase of the substance. During the course of the investigation, police arrested Carlos Dominique Allen of Jackson.

Allen was charged with trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Two Counts of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was found to be in possession of several dosage units of Fentanyl disguised to resemble Oxycodone Hydrochloride stamped “30 M”.

Investigators were notified that the victim from the call on had passed away. However, police are awaiting toxicology and autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Allen will have his initial appearance in the City of Madison Municipal Court on February 25.