Man arrested day after police chase from Madison to Yazoo County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested an Ohio man the day after he allegedly led investigators on a chase on Wednesday, September 2.

According to investigators, an officer conducted a traffic stop on I-55 near the 107 mile marker in city limits. During the stop, the officer became suspicious of criminal activity. The officer allegedly requested the driver, Roman Sims of Ohio, to exit the vehicle.

According to investigators, Sims exited the vehicle but returned to the vehicle and fled the scene. The vehicle proceeded north on I-55. Madison police were joined by Madison County deputies during the chase.

During the chase, officers reported seeing Sims throwing items from the driver’s window. He allegedly crossed the median several times before continuing north on I-55.

The chase continued into Yazoo County, where the vehicle crossed the median and began traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-55. Police said the vehicle hit a fence and proceeded into a field before stopping on Deason Road.

Madison police, Madison County deputies, Rankin County deputies, Yazoo County deputies and agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service began searching for Sims. The search continued into the following day.

Officers discovered Sims was wanted out of Dayton, Ohio, for a probation violation.

They found Sims at a church near Lemon Road in Yazoo County on Thursday. He was taken to the Madison Police Department, where he is being held on the probation violation warrant, felony fleeing and multiple traffic violations.

