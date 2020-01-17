Man arrested for 3 auto burglaries in Live Oaks Subdivision

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in recent auto burglaries in the Live Oaks Subdivision. Investigators said Kemarius Armstrong, 19, stolen guns and electronics from the vehicles. All of the vehicles were reportedly unlocked.

Deputies said they received a report of two auto burglaries on Thursday.

On Friday, a victim reported a weapon stolen out of his vehicle and supplied a number for the weapon. Investigators ran the serial number and found that Brandon Police ran the same serial number.

Deputies contacted Brandon Police and learned that they had arrested a suspect for DUI early Friday morning, and he had the weapon in his possession. The suspect was identified as Armstrong.

According to deputies, Armstrong posted bond at the Rankin County Jail on the DUI charge and was in the process of trying to get his vehicle out of an impound yard. Authorities responded to the impound lot and confronted Armstrong.

He reportedly admitted to deputies that he burglarized three cars in the Live Oaks Subdivision around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. Armstrong also told deputies the stolen items were in an apartment.

Authorities arrested Armstrong and took him back to the Rankin County Jail. He is charged with three counts of vehicle burglary. He is awaiting his initial court appearance.