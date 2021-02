JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man on aggravated marijuana trafficking charges.

According to investigators, officers intercepted the package this week, which resulted in a search warrant. Officers said they recovered a rifle, four pounds of marijuana, edible THC candies and vapes. The drugs have an estimated street value of $24,000.





Philip Johnson

Police arrested Philip Johnson, 32, for aggravated marijuana trafficking and possession of marijuana within 1,500 feet of a church.