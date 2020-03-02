Man arrested for allegedly harboring missing Mississippi runaway

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO TV) – An Oklahoma man is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of harboring a runaway after law enforcement officials discovered him with a missing teen from Mississippi in the parking lot of Johnston High School Sunday.

Twenty-one-year-old Jared Wright will make an initial appearance in jail court Monday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Wright was found with 15-year-old Monica O’Bryan. She had been reported missing out of Tishomingo County in Mississippi on Feb. 25th.

The Grimes Walmart was locked down for a few hours Sunday after officials received a tip about O’Bryan being spotted there. She was located around 5:35 p.m. at Johnston High School.

Officials say O’Bryan’s family was concerned because she suffers from a medical condition that may have impaired her judgment.

