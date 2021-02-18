Man arrested for allegedly killing woman with sword in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman with a sword.

Deputies responded to a medical call on Wednesday, February 17, in the 200 block of Shady Hill Drive in Star. When they arrived, they spoked to Joseph Kersh, who was complaining of leg and foot pain.

While inside the home, deputies located the body of a woman. She had multiple trauma wounds on her body and stab wounds on her back. Investigators found a sword next to the victim’s body.

Kersh was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital. He was later released and transported to the Rankin County Jail.

Rankin County District Attorney John “Bubba” Bramlett will bring Kersh before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. The case is still under investigation.