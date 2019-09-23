Man arrested for allegedly starting a fire behind a Pearl thrift store

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials say the fire happened at the Gateway Rescue Mission Thrift Store in Pearl around 7 a.m.

There’s no official word on a cause of the fire at this time, but the Executive Director of the Mission tells us a man who was sleeping on the property started a fire near the dumpsters in the back.

Pearl Firefighters say when they arrived, the man appeared to be under the influence. He was taken into custody.

Rex Baker, the Executive Director at Gateway Rescue Mission said

“You never know what a day is going to be when you wake up. You think it’s going to be another day at the office. Then something like this happens and your worst fears come to mind. Then you are on the news. You find out no one was hurt, and the building wasn’t damaged. Hopefully this will be a wake up call for the individual who was involved.”

We do not know at this time if the person accused of starting the fire was homeless. At this point, no charges have been filed.