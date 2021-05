JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle owned by the late Charles Evers.

According to Officer Sam Brown, police recovered the stolen Cadillac Escalade in the 1400 block of McCluer Road on Wednesday. An officer spotted the suspect driving the vehicle and arrested him.

Christopher Smith has been charged with auto theft, possession of crystal meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.