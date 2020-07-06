Man arrested for allegedly threatening Warren County supervisor

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly making a threat against a Warren County supervisor.

District Three Supervisor Shawn Jackson received the threat after calling for a special meeting to remove the former state flag from all county properties. The suspect has been identified as John Lumbley, 53.

John Lumbley

“You can’t good behavior yourself out of racial attacks and racial violence. For me to even have to explain that this is an administrative notion, it’s a counterbalance. With the notion that even if you weren’t leading the charge, you steal can become a victim of racial violence,” said Jackson.

Lumbley’s bond was set at $5,000.

The supervisors voted to approve the removal of the former state flag Monday morning.

