Man arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for an armed carjacking on Tuesday, November 10.

Police said 33-year-old Joseph Reddix took a woman’s vehicle before 7:00 p.m. The incident happened on Wesley Avenue near North West Street.

Reddix was apprehended by officers, and the vehicle recovered.

