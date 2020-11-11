JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for an armed carjacking on Tuesday, November 10.
Police said 33-year-old Joseph Reddix took a woman’s vehicle before 7:00 p.m. The incident happened on Wesley Avenue near North West Street.
Reddix was apprehended by officers, and the vehicle recovered.
LATEST STORIES:
- Soldier set to retire signs up for new challenge on Veterans Day – playing Division II golf
- Young Adults and Mental Health During COVID
- Man arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson
- Augusta National Golf Club Chairman holds annual address; giving back to community
- Hattiesburg bestows 2020 Veteran of the Year award to retired Air Force sergeant