Man arrested for armed carjacking in Jackson

D'LO, Miss. (WJTV) - Usually, there is some sort of ceremony at the gazebo in the park next to city hall on Veterans Day and Memorial Day in D’lo. There are unashamed open displays of patriotism during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner and saying the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

Veterans Day marks the day World War I ended. It was the war to end all wars, but in less than a generation, we were involved in World War II. That's where D’Lo became the biggest town in the nation, in its own way. Per capita, more people from D’Lo served in the military in World War II than the percentage of people from any other metropolis, city, town or village in the nation.