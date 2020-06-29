Man arrested for assaulting Ridgeland police officer

1  of  2
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)-A man has been charged with aggravated assault against a Ridegland police officer.

According to Police Chief John Neal, a viral video surfaced of suspect, Jaden Luckett, in a scuffle with the officer.

Neal said Luckett was not complying with the officer while being taken into custody. He also attempted to flee on foot, police say.

Luckett is facing several charges such as careless driving, resisting, aggravated assault, failure to comply with request, and expired license plate. His initial court appearance is scheduled Monday, June 29.

The officer is in stable condition.

