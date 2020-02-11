Man arrested for assaulting West Lincoln principal

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is accused of punching a Lincoln County principal in the face on Friday, February 7, during a meeting.

According to deputies, Brandon Jordan was arrested on charges of simple assault, disturbing the public peace and business disturbance.

Jordan allegedly hit John Shows, principal of West Lincoln Attendance Center, in the face. Shows was treated and released from St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson.

Jordan’s bond was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 18.