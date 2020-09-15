Severe Weather Tools

Man arrested for August 2020 murder on Lynch Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Lynch Street at Ellis Avenue on August 9, 2020.

According to investigators, Ladell Harris, 20, has been charged with murder in the death of Fredrick Smith, Jr., 22. Harris surrendered himself to authorities on Tuesday, September 15.

Police said Smith was in a vehicle when shots were fired at him. He later died at the hospital.

