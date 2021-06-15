Man arrested for auto burglary in Copiah County

UPDATE:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators announced Henry Morris III, 27, turned himself in to the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. He was wanted in connection to an auto burglary.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are working to find a man who is wanted in connection to an auto burglary.

Investigators said Henry Morris III, 27, is wanted for auto burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

If you know where Morris is located, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at 601-894-3011 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).