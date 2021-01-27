Man arrested for breaking into homes in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man for allegedly breaking into homes. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Kaiser Lake Road on Monday, January 25.

The homeowner told investigators that a friend, who was staying at her house, called to say someone was trying to climb into the window with a baseball bat. When the suspect saw her, he put out his hand as if to shake and introduced himself as Chris Shell. He allegedly told the woman the homeowner said it was alright for him to come in. Shell then dropped the bat, ran to a vehicle and left the are.

Deputies said they were later dispatched to North Palestine Rd. for a break-in. The victim in this case said the suspect was actually inside an elderly woman’s home when he was seen by her daughter. The suspect fled the scene. Deputies said the victim gave a similar description of the suspect from Kaiser Lake Road.

One deputy contacted other neighbors in the Kaiser Lake Road area to get additional information. The deputy then obtained a photo line-up from investigators which he used for the victim to make a positive identification. Based on the both victims’ description, deputies were able to positively identify the offender as 24-year-old Christopher Kade Shell of Roxie.

The vehicle being driven by Shell was later stopped for a traffic violation. Investigators said he was found to be in possession of controlled substances.

Shell was arrested for Possession of Sch II Hydrocodone, Possession of Sch IV Clonazepam and Xanax and Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling. His bond has not been set at this time.