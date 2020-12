VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man for allegedly breaking the right leg of his one-year-old son.

The incident happened at a home on North Washington Street just after midnight on Wednesday, December 23. Police said 31-year-old Michael Holt injured his son while trying to assault the child’s mother.

On Saturday, Holt appeared in court on a felony domestic violence charge. His bond was set at $100,00, and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

LATEST STORIES: