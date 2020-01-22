Man arrested for burglarizing storage units in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Brandon Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Pearl man for several burglaries.

The burglaries happened at several storage units at a business in Brandon, between November 20, 2019, and December 3, 2019.

Brandon Police worked with Pearl Police and Richland Police to identify the suspect, James Joseph Flowers. He was arrested on January 21, 2020. Flowers was charged with two counts of business burglary.

He is being held at the Rankin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Investigators said they were able to recover some of the stolen property.