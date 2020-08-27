Severe Weather Information

Man arrested for business robbery in Jackson

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a business Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said an armed man took an undetermined amount of cash from the S. Jefferson Street business. The robbery happened around 1:00 p.m.

The suspect was later apprehended by officers a short distance away. He has been identified as 27-year-old Timothy Alexander. Investigators said they recovered cash and a firearm.

Alexander has been charged with armed business robbery and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

