JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department said a man has been arrested for armed carjacking. Jonathan Williams, 22, is accused of taking a woman’s vehicle in the 5000 block of Gaylyn Drive on Monday.

According to JPD, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted in tracking the stolen vehicle.

Williams was arrested on I-20 West in Warren County by deputies. They also discovered a firearm in the vehicle.