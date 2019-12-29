Man arrested for Dairy Queen robbery in Jackson

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police has arrested and charged 29-year-old Markeseyo Parker with strong armed robbery of a business for stealing money from Dairy Queen Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. along Highway 80 West.

According to JPD, Parker pushed away the cashier and stole cash from the register once entering into the drive-thru window.

He immediately fled the scene, but hours later he was captured and arrested by authorities after matching the suspect’s description.

