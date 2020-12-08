Man arrested for deadly August 2020 shooting on Jefferson Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on N. Jefferson Street in August 2020.

Investigators said Beau Hall, 36, has been charged with murder in the death of Evan Brown, 27. Hall was also charged with aggravated assault for shooting another man during the same incident.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting.

