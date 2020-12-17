Man arrested for deadly September shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a woman in September 2020.

Investigators said 27-year-old Terrance Jones has been charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Takieia Sutton. She was shot in the 400 block of Cedars of Lebanon Road.

Police said Jones was captured in Oklahoma and was recently extradited to Mississippi.

