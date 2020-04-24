Man arrested for deadly shooting at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to the death of a 32-year-old man.

Police said John Henry McCray IV has been charged with murder for the death of Anthony Pierre Blackmore.

Investigators said the fatal shooting happened at a local car wash in the 3200 block of Lynch Street late Thursday night. Police believe the shooting happened after an argument between the two men.

According to JPD, McCray fled the scene and was later found near the location. Officers also recovered a firearm.