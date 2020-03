JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to a deadly shooting at Sunset Apartments.

The shooting happened on February 18. Police said 33-year-old Terry Coleman shot and killed 28-year-old Jerrie Kency. The two men allegedly got into a fight over a woman.

Coleman was arrested with assistance from U.S. Marshals on Thursday, March 26.