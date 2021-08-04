Man arrested for deadly shooting, kidnapping at Edgewood Terrace in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting and kidnapping at Edgewood Terrace in Jackson. The shooting happened in June 2021.

Police said 22-year-old Jocquize Williams has been charged with murder, kidnapping and convicted felon with a firearm.

According to investigators, Williams shot and killed 24-year-old Anthony Lindsey Jr. at Edgewood Terrace. He’s accused of kidnapping Tamora Simms and her toddler. The two were later found safe in Holmes County.

