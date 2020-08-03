Coronavirus Information



Man arrested for deadly shooting on Erie Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting on Erie Street. The shooting happened on Friday, July 31.

Christian Dyre has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Demarkis Kelly, 21.

Police said Dyre surrendered himself to authorities. They believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.

