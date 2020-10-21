Man arrested for deadly shooting on Raymond Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man after a deadly shooting Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Raymond Road.

According to investigators, 48-year-old Benjamin White shot and killed 28-year-old Eddie Brown after a fight. Police said White ran away from the scene, but he later surrendered to authorities.

White has been charged with murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

This is the 106th homicide in the City of Jackson for 2020.

