JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened at Taco Bell earlier this month.

Demario Minister, 20, has been charged with murder. He was arrested on Wednesday with assistance from the U.S. Marhsals Task Force.

The shooting happened outside the Taco Bell on Highway 80 West. Investigators identified the victim as 22-year-old Antwon Bolton.

Police said additional arrests are expected in the case.