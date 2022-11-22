MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man stopped in Tunica County for traffic violations and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence is now considered a fugitive.

Tunica County sheriff’s deputies said Devin Dean, 21, was in handcuffs when he made a run for it early Saturday morning near Highway 61.

Deputies said they stopped Dean just north of South Harrah’s Parkway. They said there was an odor of marijuana coming from his car, and Dean admitted he had smoked marijuana an hour earlier.

Deputies said they placed Dean in handcuffs and allowed me to stand outside his Kia while they did an inventory/search of the vehicle before it was towed away. They said that is when Dean fled the scene on foot.

Deputies chased after Dean and searched for him for hours but could not find him.

Along with the drug charges, Dean is now facing charges of resisting arrests, disorderly conduct, and failure to comply.

Devin Dean (Courtesy: Tunica County Sheriff’s Office)

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Dean was also driving without a vehicle tag or insurance.

If you have any information that could help authorities find him, contact CrimeStoppers at (662)-910-0400 or the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-363-1411.