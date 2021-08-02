Man arrested for failing to register as sex offender in Claiborne County

UPDATE:

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of failing to register as a sex offender in Claiborne County was arrested by Port Gibson police.

Police said Jessie R. Timmon tried to pass a checkpoint that had been set up by officers. He was arrested just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities said Timmon was turned over to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies are searching for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Deputies said they have attempted several times to contact Jessie Ray Timmon.

If anyone has information on Timmon, contact the sheriff’s department at 601-437-5161.